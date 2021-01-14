The Medium debuts spooky live action trailer

Bloober Team has debuted a brand new live action trailer for upcoming horror game The Medium.

You can check out the extremely atmospheric live action trailer for The Medium just below, which was produced by Academy Award nominee Thomas Bagiński. The trailer chiefly shows off the game's dual realties mechanic, as one character awakens in a ruined house, while the other awakens in a strange alternate reality of sorts, surrounded by mysterious, alien-like structures.

This is, in a nutshell, the crux of The Medium. When the game launches later this month on PC, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, players will control two protagonists across two separate realities, working together to try and escape from the supernatural forces that are pursuing them.

If you've noticed that Bloober Team's game is a next-gen exclusive launch for Xbox platforms, this is why, as it's the developer's "biggest and most ambitious project to date" according to CEO Piotr Babieno. For an early look at the gameplay behind The Medium, you can check out the 14-minute gameplay breakdown from Bloober Team just below.

There's now just two weeks to go until The Medium finally launches on January 28, after originally being delayed out of launching in late 2020. Bloober Team's horror game will be launching on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

