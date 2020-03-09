Games of Thrones and The Exorcist actor Max von Sydow dies aged 90

Max von Sydow – best known for his roles in The Seventh Seal, Games of Thrones, and The Exorcist – has died at the age of 90. He passed away at his home in France.

His agent, Jean Diamond, said in a statement: "It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow, March 8, 2020."

Born in Sweden, Sydow first came to international attention thanks to his 11 collaborations with the iconic director Ingmar Bergman. He went on to have an eclectic career, swaying between both European arthouse movies and Hollywood blockbusters, including the recent Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015).

Other notable roles included playing Emperor Ming in Flash Gordon (1980), James Bond villain Blofeld in Never Say Never Again (1983), and Lamar Burgess in Minority Report (2002).

Throughout his lifetime, he received two Oscar nominations for her performances in Pelle the Conqueror (1987) and Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close (2011).

More to follow...