Matt Kindt and Tyler Jenkins solve history's greatest murder mystery in Fear Case

Grass Kings creators Matt Kindt and Tyler Jenkins have reunited to investigate an unsolvable crime/mystery that's haunted history.

In Fear Case from Dark Horse Comics, Kindt and Jenkins follow a pair of rookie Secret Service agents who, in a bit of hazing, have been tasked to investigate a mysterious box - the titular Fear Case - that has been connected to innumerable crimes and murders, from the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. to Nazi death camps and even back to Aztec times.

"Whoever comes into possession of this case must pass it on within three days or face deadly consequences," reads Dark Horse's description. "The agents must track down this Fear Case while staying one step ahead of a psychotic cult and the otherworldly forces behind the Case's existence."

Check out this eight-page preview:

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) Fear Case #1 preview Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

A chilling blend of True Detective and The Thing, Fear Case pits these two Secret Service agents against the case, the cult that formed around it, and their own mix of rightful questioning of this mythical force and the real fear that is bubbling as they learn more and more to find out its real.

"I've never written a story in the horror genre before. Real life is already so full of it," Kindt said in the book's announcement. "This is the most grounded thing I've ever written. And as a result, it's definitely the most horrific. I apologize in advance."

Jenkins has drawn the primary cover, with variants by Duncan Fegredo and Francesco Francavilla. Here they are:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) Fear Case #1 covers Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

Fear Case #1 (of 4) goes on sale on February 3.

This will be available simultaneously digitally a well as in print. Check out Newsarama's list of the best digital comics readers for Android and iOS devices.