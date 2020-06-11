Marvel promises its comics will stay "On Sale Wednesday" with variants

Marvel Comics has announced a new wave of variant covers highlighting the publisher's usual Wednesday on-sale dates for its comics. The covers follow a move to Tuesday releases by main rival DC after its separation from Diamond Comic Distributors, and serve to reinforce Marvel's commitment to Wednesday releases.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Appropriately for that statement, each cover bears the words "On Sale Wednesday" on a solid color alongside the title's logo and an emblem representing the characters, such as the cover for Jason Aaron and Javier Garron's Avengers #34, seen here, which continues Moon Knight's conquest of the Earth on behalf of the Egyptian moon goddess Khonshu.

Here's Marvel's statement on the "On Sale Wednesday" initiative: "Marvel is back with new comic book issues on July 15th! Since Wednesday has been known as “New Comic Book Day” for many years, Marvel is offering up a reminder in the way of these variant covers. Retailers can use them in stores to remind customers that every Wednesday is the day for new comics and to Make Mine Marvel!"

And the full list of "On Sale Wednesday" variant covers, planned for release on July 15: