Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon has started filming

Martin Scorsese's latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon, is now in production.

Oklahoma Film + Music Office and Apple Original Films announced that filming was set to start on April 19, which means principal photography has now begun (confirmed by Indie Wire).

"We are thrilled to finally start production on Killers of the Flower Moon in Oklahoma," Scorsese said in a statement. "To be able to tell this story on the land where these events took place is incredibly important and critical to allowing us to portray an accurate depiction of the time and people. We're grateful to Apple, the Oklahoma Film and Music Office and The Osage Nation, especially all our Osage consultants and cultural advisors, as we prepare for this shoot. We're excited to start working with our local cast and crew to bring this story to life on screen and immortalize a time in American history that should not be forgotten."

The film stars Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, and Lily Gladstone, and is based on the book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann. The film will follow a series of killings targeting the Osage Nation in '20s Oklahoma, which became known as the Reign of Terror.

Originally, DiCaprio was set to play Tom White, the FBI agent in charge of investigating the murders – he eventually stepped into the role of Ernest Burkhart, with Plemons portraying White instead. De Niro will play Burkhart's uncle, a rancher named William Hale, while Gladstone plays Burkhart's wife, who is an Osage. DiCaprio and De Niro are regular collaborators with Scorsese, while Plemons first worked with him in 2019's The Irishman, which also starred De Niro.

"I think it'll be like nothing we've ever seen, in a way," screenwriter Eric Roth said recently of the film. "And so this one is, to me, one for the ages."

Killers of the Flower Moon does not currently have a release date, but it's set to eventually arrive to Apple TV Plus.