Mario Kart 8 Deluxe datamine reveals potential new tracks as Coconut Mall continues to divide fans

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's potential future tracks have been discovered.

The first wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC has just launched, adding eight new tracks to the popular Switch title. And already fans have uncovered what's potentially further down the road for Mario and his racing buddies.

A datamine of the new 2.0.0 update has revealed an image of the DLC's banner showing previously unannounced courses.

Posted on Twitter by MrNantendo, the potential line-up includes:

Sydney Sprint (Tour)

LA Laps (Tour)

New York Minute (Tour)

Koopa Cape (Wii)

Maple Treeway (Wii)

Mario Circuit (SNES)

Vanilla Lake (SNES)

Rainbow Road (3DS)

Looks like we got a datamine leak after all. Courses on here include:- Sydney Sprint (tour)- LA Laps (tour)- Mario Circuit (SNES)- Koopa Cape (Wii)Can you see any more? pic.twitter.com/uv6bGadUyeMarch 18, 2022

As none of the uncovered tracks have officially been announced by Nintendo, there's no guarantee that they will appear in a future wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC.

Meanwhile, fans have been having their say on the first wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC tracks. As reported by Kotaku, fans were unimpressed by the Coconut Mall level when it was first announced. Originally a Mario Kart Wii track, fans argued that Coconut Mall wasn't quite up to the Nintendo Switch standard of quality.

Twitter user MarioPartyLegacy spotted the updated version of Coconut Mall and posted a picture of it beside the considerably less crisp and vibrant original Switch version. Queen Kyle also posted a video on Twitter showing the trees and storefronts of Coconut Mall now looking stunning on Switch.

COCONUT MALL LOOKS SO GOOD #MK8D #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/T51FZmzkV8March 17, 2022

Fans have also noted some changes from the Wii iteration of the level.

Twitter user Jolly J posted an image of the Wii version of Coconut Mall showing the Miis that tried to ram into racers alongside the Switch version where the Miis have been replaced with static Shy Guys.

"Shy Guys are cute, I'll give you that," comments one user.

But not everyone is happy about the change. One disgruntled fan replied, saying, "They're static tho. The cars don't move and there's no booster pads what is the point in changing that." While another user simply deemed the level "unplayable".

Mario Kart 8 has a lot of juice left in the tank, with new content set to run until the end of 2023, adding a total of six waves, 48 courses and 10 cups.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is now the best-selling Mario Kart game ever and is set to double in size over the next two years.

With Booster Course Pass to ensure its legacy, Nintendo doesn't need Mario Kart 9 when Deluxe is still such a good time.