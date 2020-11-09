Marie Javins promoted to DC editor-in-chief

DC has named Marie Javins as its editor-in-chief. Javins, along with executive editor Michele Wells, had been working as the interim editors-in-chief for the past three months following the departure of Bob Harras. Javins will report to DC's newly-hired general manager Daniel Cherry III.

"Marie intrinsically understands the power of comics and their unique ability to entertain and empower, which makes her a perfect choice to be DC's next editor-in-chief," says Cherry. "In addition to her many creative talents, she's also incredibly committed to increasing access to this amazing industry by mentoring the next generation of comic book creators and helping them find their voices. I look forward to working with her in her new role."

(Image credit: DC)

Javins originally joined DC in 2014 on a temporary basis to help during the company's relocation from New York City to Burbank, California. The temporary arrangement quickly became permanent, however, with Javins named in late 2014 as the company's executive editor of global publishing and digital strategy.

During her six years at the company so far, she developed the DC Super Hero Girls OGNs, oversaw Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass and Superman Smashes the Klan, and was the Justice League line editor in 2018 and 2019. She's currently the editor of the Dark Nights: Death Metal event.

"In her new role, Javins will be responsible for developing and overseeing the execution of the company's annual publishing schedule to grow all DC imprints," reads DC's announcement of Javin's promotion. "She'll also lead the strategy for expanding worldwide consumer reach of DC Publishing content and provide editorial and creative direction for DC imprints. Working closely with Cherry and publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee, she'll help define positioning, character narratives and prioritization, creative talent selection, and brand attributes of each imprint and develop publishing plans with lead editors."

Javins started in comics in 1988, working as an editor (and colorist) for Marvel. She left the company in 2001, embarking on a freelance career that included writing travel books, teaching at the School of Visual Arts, and acting as editor-in-chief of a Kuwait-based comic book company, Teshkeel Media Group.

"As a young girl devouring comics of Wonder Woman, Nubia, and Supergirl, I never dreamed that decades later, I'd be at the helm of the mighty DC Comics," says Javins. "I'm incredibly honored by this responsibility, and will dedicate myself to supporting and challenging DC's extended family of staff, talent, retailers, and partners around the world in our quest to tell innovative visual stories that both reflect and expand our world—and in some cases, our galaxy and multiverse."

