Make the wait for Animal Crossing: New Horizons a little less painful with KK Slider pop covers

We've almost got our hands on Animal Crossing: New Horizons , as the long-awaited game drops for Nintendo Switch on March 20. Until then, why not ease the longing for new AC content with some KK Slider pop covers? Yup, you read that right.

We already know the canine is talented with a guitar and loves the stage, but YouTuber Clay Kramer has created an impressive collection of videos of KK Slider doing pop karaoke. That's right, he performs it all, from Elton John's 'Tiny Dancer' to Toto's 'Africa' and all the 'Fireflies' in between. While Kramer mixed all of these covers during 2019, the upcoming release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons makes them all the more relevant. Plus, when is KK Slider singing 'thank u, next' not relevant? Ariana Grande is quaking.

I'm not going to lie to you, I find these covers get old rather fast, but that may be due in large part to my rather sensitive ears. If you find KK Slider's vocals to be the dulcet tones you need to soothe you during these trying times, then I present to you a treasure trove of Top 40 hits, KK style. Here are the five best KK Slider covers, for your listening pleasure:

Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

This beat will always slap, and there's nothing funnier than Isabelle sporting Billie Eilish's signature makeup look and blue hair. The staccato bits of this song lend themselves well to KK Slider's, um, singing style?

I Love It - Lil Pump and Kanye West

My personal feelings on Kanye West aside, this is an absolutely filthy (as in inappropriate) song that is rendered hilarious when done by KK Slider. The beat is still fire, too.

Dog's Plan (God's Plan) - Drake

Come for the play on words, stay for the video's opening: a direct call-out to Drake's 'God's Plan' in which the music video's budget is displayed on screen and then swiftly given away to strangers. The KK Slider version doesn't have our favorite dog throwing bells like dollar bills, but it does have a still of him embracing Isabelle. Equally cute.

I Want it That Way - Backstreet Boys

I quite literally spewed my water all over my keyboard as soon as KK Slider hit the opening note of this iconic song. I then continued to choke on my drink as the opening credit faded to a Photoshopped picture of the band's Millennium album cover, with KK Slider's head superimposed over Brian Litrell's. Help.

Take On Me - a-ha

The '80s beat already sounds like it belongs in Animal Crossing and as soon as KK Slider's voice comes in you can't help but start bopping along with it. Can I picture this playing as I make way to my own personal island in New Horizons? You bet your ass I can.

There you have it, villagers. If the promise of terraforming, in-depth character customization, castaways, and ghosts doesn't have you excited, why not listen to some KK Slider covers to get you in the mood for Animal Crossing: New Horizons?