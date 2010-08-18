MAG adds Move support, so much new stuff it's going back to "beta"



Above: Radiant Barrens, one of the new maps that will be available in the new beta test



That's right. MAG is going into "beta" again, even though the game has been out for months. Everyone who owns the game is eligible to apply to test out a whole slew of new functionality. For example: "Three brand-new faction-neutral maps with never-before-seen environments that pit a total of 96 players from all three PMCs against each other simultaneously" and the addition of an "oft-demanded 'Clan Deploy' feature that allows clan leaders to choose any game type and queue up to 128 clan members for matches as a team." Whew. If that didn't make any sense to you,we suspectyou probably made the right choice by not buying into this overly complex console game. But if it did make sense, you're pumped, aren't you?

The beta will be available as a download from the PlayStation Store next week, and the Move patch will be deployed "later this autumn."



