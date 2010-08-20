Popular

Maddest vids of the day show Street Fighter Producer cosplaying Chun-Li and calling out Tekken devs on-stage

Seriously. Yoshinori Ono is that kind of man

I've only met Street Fighter IV Producer Yoshinori Ono once, but I already love him dearly. If you want an idea of what he's like, just imagine all the gleefulyOTT fun and brash, explosive madness found within this generation's SF games, then bundle it all up into a ball and sculpt it into the shape of a hyperactive, perpetually-laughing Japanese man. That Japanese man you've just created right there is Ono-san.

As a worked example of his genius/lunacy, I present these two videos from Gamescom. They show the event at which Namco premieredthe plastic-tastic Ryucharacter model from their Tekken x Street Fighter cross-over game. Before the big reveal though, there was an exhibition fight between two cosplaying martial artists dressed as Ryu and Kazuya. It's a bit messy and embarrassing to be honest, but stick with it. Right at the end, just as 'Ryu' seems defeated, it becomes awesome. And insane. And then there's another video from later in the event when the Street Fighter boss dumps all over Namco's reveal byinciting the crowd to rip them for not having done enough work on their game yet.

Ono-san. Madman. Love him.

