Luigi's Mansion 3 creator Next Level Games is hiring for a new project

Next Level Games are hiring for a number of positions shortly after being acquired by Nintendo at the start of the year.

The studio advertised in a tweet that they are currently looking for “talented, driven team players” who have a “passion for video games and love bringing stories to digital life”. The roles available include UI artist, art production manager, lead test engineer, and a producer, which you can see for yourself below.

Not only did Next Level games develop both Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Luigi’s Mansion Dark Moon, but they’ve also developed other Nintendo titles such as Punch-Out!!, Metroid Prime: Federation Force, Super Mario Strikers, and its sequel Mario Strikers Charged.

The company also had plans to develop a Mario volleyball x wrestling hybrid called Super Mario Spikers , however, this title was later canceled due to Nintendo passing up on the idea.

Nintendo’s acquisition of Next Level Games is expected to close March 1 2021, and according to a statement released by Nintendo, “will serve to secure the availability of NLG development resources for Nintendo, including development expertise, as well as facilitate an anticipated improvement in development speed and quality by enabling a closer communication and exchange of staff with the Nintendo development team.”

It’s not yet clear what Next Level Games are working on at the moment however fans have already started voicing their opinions and asking for titles such as an F-Zero game, Super Mario Strikers re-issue for the Nintendo Switch, and a current-gen update of Spider-Man Friend or Foe.