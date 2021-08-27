Lost Judgment demo seemingly revealed in database leak

Lost Judgment, the upcoming sequel to Ryu Ga Gotoku's Yakuza spin-off detective RPG, seems to be getting a demo.

Over on the Japanese PlayStation Network, Twitter account PSN Releases was able to uncover a reference to "Lost Judgment: Unjudged Memory Trial Version" (translated), which seems like it could only be a reference to an upcoming Lost Judgment demo.

The fact that the leak came from the Japanese PSN could suggest the demo is Japan/Asia exclusive, but that wouldn't exactly gel with the fact that Lost Judgment will be the first in the Yakuza/Judgment series to be a simultaneous worldwide launch. Plus, just because the information leaked from the Japanese PSN doesn't mean it isn't hiding somewhere in other regions' PSNs.

If a Lost Judgment demo is on the way, it'll likely be here very soon. The Judgment sequel is scheduled to launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S next month on September 24. That leaves less than a month for PlayStation, and potentially Xbox, to add the demo to storefronts.

For the uninitiated, Judgment is a 2018 spin-off to the popular Yakuza series, with the biggest update to the series' formula being the detective story and main character, Takayuki Yagami. If you're a fan of Yakuza, you'd do well to check out Judgment, especially if you prefer the earlier games' real-time brawling combat over Yakuza: Like a Dragon's turn-based battles.

While you wait to see Yagami's story continue, check out this extensive Lost Judgment preview from PLAY Magazine.