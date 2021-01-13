Little Nightmares 2 demo is out now for PlayStation and Xbox platforms

A Little Nightmares 2 demo is out right now on PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

The new Little Nightmares 2 demo is out right now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, and PS5, which we've confirmed for ourselves. It would seem as though the demo is a relatively small download on all platforms, coming in at approximately 1.8GB on the PS5.

Note that this demo of Little Nightmares 2 is actually the same demo that launched for the Steam version of the game last month in December. Developer Tarsier Studios revealed the Wilderness Demo for the forthcoming sequel back in December, and said at the time that the demo would be arriving on all other platforms at some point in early 2021. Although the demo doesn't appear to be live on the Nintendo Switch just yet, it should be arriving very shortly.

Little Nightmares 2 looks as though it follows on from the horrific events of the original game, with former protagonist Six returning. However, they're joined this time by a mysterious boy called Mono, who dons a paper bag over their head. You'll be playing as Mono this time around, with an optional second player taking on the role of Six.

"Play as Mono and begin your journey towards the Signal Tower by making your way through an eerie forest," the original Steam post for the demo reads. "If you make it to the shack, you'll have a chance to free Six and work together to escape the Hunter."

There's now less than a month until we can get our hands on the finished product from Tarsier Studios. Little Nightmares 2 is set to launch for Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch platforms on February 11.

