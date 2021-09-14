Edgar Wright explains how Quentin Tarantino named Last Night in Soho

Edgar Wright and Quentin Tarantino have a long shared history, Tarantino famously popping up on the director’s commentary for the DVD release of Wright’s comedy Hot Fuzz. Now, Wright has revealed that the Pulp Fiction filmmaker is responsible for the name of his latest movie, Last Night in Soho.

“In Death Proof, Quentin uses a Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich song, ‘Hold Tight’,” Wright tells Total Flim in the latest issue of the magazine, which features Eternals on the cover.

“I was talking to him about that song, and that band, and he said, ‘Have you ever heard ‘Last Night in Soho’?’ He played it for me, and he goes, ‘This is the best title music for a film that’s never been made.’

“I started amassing this playlist called ‘Soho’ that was 300 songs from the ’60s. I hadn’t thought what the film was going to be called. Then for a long time, it was called Red Light Area, but there was a film called Red Lights, with Cillian Murphy. And then I thought, ‘OK, the film is The Night Has a Thousand Eyes’. And then I looked on IMDb, and there’s already a film called Night Has a Thousand Eyes. Fuck. So then it was staring me in the face, because I’d heard this song, and I thought it was great: Last Night in Soho.

“Quentin was deep into Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, so I hadn’t really had time to tell him. And then it was in the trades. I said, ‘Hey, did you hear what my movie’s called?’ He said, ‘Yeah, I read it.’ I said, ‘Are you annoyed with me?’ He goes, ‘You know what? Only you could make that movie.’ I said, ‘Well, I’m going to thank you on the end credits for giving me the song.’ He goes, ‘OK, but I’ve got to fess up now. What I said about it being the best end-credits song for a movie that doesn’t exist, is something that [writer, director, producer] Allison Anders used to say. So if you credit me, you’ve also got to credit her.’

“So on the thanks list, A to T, Allison Anders and Quentin Tarantino are the first and last people thanked. I haven’t told Allison Anders this yet, so I’ve got to email her...”

Update: Following this story first being published online, Wright tweeted Total Film an update. "Since the interview I told Allison Anders that I had taken indirect inspiration from her via Quentin Tarantino and thanked her in the end credits," he writes. "She was thrilled and sent me a 7 inch of the song in question. Which is so lovely of her. It’s on my mantel piece."

Last Night in Soho will play as a Headline Gala at the BFI London Film Festival on October 9, before opening in cinemas in the UK and US on October 29.

