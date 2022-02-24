King and Smallwood's The Human Target takes a five-month break

In May writer Tom King will begin a two-year trip to DC's Danger Street, but he's also smack dab in the middle of a murder mystery in his other long-form DC Black Label (Mature Readers) series The Human Target.

The Human Target Book Six cover by Greg Smallwood (Image credit: DC)

Book Six of King and artist Greg Smallwood's series goes on sale March 22, and DC has sent out unlettered preview pages of the issue featuring something always popular with readers - Guy Gardner getting jealous and mad.

The series' title character Christopher Chance is getting closer and closer to solving his own murder, but also closer to well ... being dead. That leaves him six issues left to figure out the mystery, and in Book Six, Guy, jealous over Chance's burgeoning relationship with Ice, starts to gets in the way.

The Human Target Book Six features a cover by Smallwood and a "swinging 60's style" variant cover by King's Danger Street and Rorschach artist Jorge Fornés.

The Human Target Book Six variant cover by Jorge Fornés (Image credit: DC)

DC also announced that the series will take a five-month break after March's Book Six and resume publication on September 20 with The Human Target Book Seven, so readers will have to wait a little longer for the solution to the mystery.

Book Seven will be preceded one week on September 13 with a hardcover collection of the first six issues.

Check out the preview pages to The Human Target Book Six in our gallery below and look for it in stores and on digital platforms Tuesday, March 22.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: DC)

Fans are digging King and Smallwood's The Human Target. Check out what readers told Newsarama are the best DC stories of all time.