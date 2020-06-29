Joseph Illidge promoted to executive editor at Heavy Metal

Joseph Illidge has been promoted to the executive editor position of Heavy Metal. Additionally, the company's freelance marketing person Kris Longo has been hired as chief sales officer.

"Working in this exciting and expanded role at Heavy Metal is one of the biggest honors of my career," Illidge said in a statement. "From the leadership to the entire team, Heavy Metal empowers and inspires us, to invite genius minds from around the globe to create the stories that will build the next level of entertainment. We can’t wait for you to see what the future of science fiction, fantasy, and horror looks like!"

(Image credit: Claudia Iannciello (Heavy Metal))

First reported by Heat Vision, these changes come four months after Illidge joined the company as co-managing editor with Ricardo Llarena. He will report to Heavy Metal editor-in-chief Tim Seeley.

In this newly-created position, Illidge will "develop new content and creator relationships" for the publisher. The long-time NYC will continue to freelance edit for other publishers as he has for the past year.

The company's chief executive officer Matt Medney specifically notes Illidge's involvement in developing Heavy Metal's comics for tv/film adaptation as "integral to our success."

Longo comes to Heavy Metal with a resume that includes 13 years as DC's advertising and custom publishing sales manager, and then a year at the advertising and marketing firm Bonfire Agency. Since 2014, Longo has operated his own agency - Geek Riot Media - which has done work for DC, Keenspot, Lion Forge Labs, Long Beach Comic-Con and Expo, and the New Jersey Comic Expo. Longo will continue to operating Geek Riot Media while acting as Heavy Metal's chief sales officer.