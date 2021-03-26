It Takes Two has a free demo hiding in plain sight

You can play the first level of It Takes Two for free by downloading the Friend’s Pass, letting you and a buddy try the game before you buy.

It Takes Two is a genre-bending co-op experience which sees players take control of Cody and May, a couple on the verge of divorce. After their daughter inadvertently turns them into dolls using an eccentric talking slef-help book, they must work together to remember why they fell in love in the first place.

It Takes Two is designed exclusively to be played in co-op, either through local co-op or online multiplayer. One of the unique features of It Takes Two is its Friend’s Pass system, which means that if you own the game, your friend can just download the Friend Pass for free and play along with you - no purchase necessary.

It turns out that the Friend’s Pass also doubles up as a demo too, as two players can both download the It Takes Two Friend’s Pass and play through the first level of the game together. This was first spotlighted in the Xbox Wire article highlighting five reasons you should check out It Takes Two.

It Takes Two is the latest game from Hazelight Studios, the team behind Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and A Way Out. The studio has been pushing the boundaries of co-op gaming since its inception, and it’s absolutely smashed it out of the park with It Takes Two, which we gave top marks to in our review, where we called it a “co-op experience unlike any other”. You’ll flip between platforming, shooting, puzzles, and a ton of other mechanics that we won’t spoil for you. Each unique gameplay hook sticks around just long enough for you to master it, without ever overstaying its welcome.

It Takes Two is out now for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and previous gen consoles. There's even cross-gen crossplay, so friends can play together between the PS5/PS4 and Xbox Series X/Xbox One versions of the game.

