Iron Fist is calling it quits in 2022

Just a day after completing a Ghost Rider 50th anniversary/new Johnny Blaze ongoing series two-part teaser, Marvel Comics is out with another - this time for Iron Fist.

But while in that new Ghost Rider series Johnny Blaze is stepping back into his Spirit of Vengeance mantle, Marvel's Iron Fist tease has Danny Rand walking away from the Iron Fist mantle - a process he began months ago.

In the recently concluded limited series Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon, both Danny Rand and Pei passed along their Iron Fist powers to Okoye to defeat a villain. After their success, Okoye deposited the Iron Fist powers in an egg of Pei's dragon, Gork, who was being reborn as Gork the Undying - replacing Shou-Lao the Undying, the dragon from which the Iron Fist powers were previously taken from.

Yeah, you read that right - what a story.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

At the end of Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon, Danny continued to wear the Iron Fist costume - but when asked about his future plans by best friend and frequent partner Luke Cage, he replied that he planned to "live life to its fullest."

That now appears to include ditching the costume unceremoniously in a back alley trash can with the words 'Iron Fist No More,' a familiar image and phrase that of course is Marvel's latest homage to 1967's iconic Amazing Spider-Man #50 page in which Peter Parker dumps his costume into an alley trashcan.

Marvel plans to reveal more on this Iron Fist project on October 29, with the title or story arc itself planned to debut in February 2022.



Check out all of Marvel Comics going on sale in November, December, and January on our Marvel and DC solicitations tab.