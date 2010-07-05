iPhone game of the day: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2

Game: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2

Price: £2.99/$4.99

Size: 91.4MB

Buy it now on the iTunes Store

With the Tony Hawk series making less and less impact with each new release, it's refreshing to travel back in time ten years to the series' heyday. This iPhone conversion of THPS2 is on a par with the Dreamcast version, with smooth polygonal 3D and all the levels.

The game's design is still as brilliant as it always was, with multiple goals for each level, tackled in any order you choose. Finding secret areas is still as rewarding and pulling off the bigger tricks is just as sweet. It's telling, too, that the game feels like a simulation of skateboarding rather than an OTT version of it. The touch screen buttons take some getting used to but, once you do, you'll find heaven in a half-pipe.



Above: If you're going to do a vert trick, make sure you can land again...



Above: Balance stats can be upgraded in the shop as you progress



Above: Here he is - the man himself. And no plastic board in sight

