Indie XCOM-like Captain Velvet Meteor guest stars Spy X Family's Loid Forger

Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions appeared during today's Nintendo Direct Mini with a July 28 release date and some surprising new faces, including Loid Forger from the hit anime and manga series Spy X Family.

You play as Damien, a boy who's just moved to Japan. Struck with loneliness in a new country, he becomes Captain Velvet Meteor in his own, imaginary world - which is where you play through a series of turn-based, tactical battles alongside Damien's favorite manga characters.

Those partner characters are licensed from several current Shonen Jump+ properties, including everyone's favorite secret spy dad, Loid Forger. You'll also fight alongside Kafka Hibino from Kaiju No. 8, Gabimaru from Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku, Ushio Kofune from Summer Time Rendering, Chrome from Heart Gear, Chloe Love from Ghost Reaper Girl, Princess from 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess, and Slime from Slime Life.

The trailer shows Captain Velvet Meteor working alongside some of those characters, who appear to be playable - though, sadly, there's no direct footage of what Loid can actually do in-game.

As creative director Rinaldo Wirz explained in a Twitter thread (opens in new tab) back in February, Captain Velvet Meteor was originally created as a comic strip years ago loosely inspired by the imaginary adventures in Calvin & Hobbes. When Wirz's eventual indie studio, Momo-pi, won an award from Shueisha and got the chance to work on a licensed Jump+ game, Captain Velvet Meteor's imaginary worlds proved a natural fit for the idea.

Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions is up for pre-order on the Switch eShop (opens in new tab) for $24.99.

