Humble Bundle's COVID-19 Bundle raises $1m for charity

The latest Humble Bundle to raise funds to support countries badly affected by COVID-19 has raised over one million dollars.
The Bundle – which aimed to support charities in Brazil and India and the organizations Direct Relief, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), International Medical Corps, and GiveIndia – went on to sell 54,374 bundles, raising an astonishing $1,170,824 in aid.
"On behalf of the patients we serve, I want to thank the Humble community for coming together in support of Doctors Without Borders during these times of crisis," Doctors Without Borders said in a statement on the official website (thanks, The Gamer).
"With your generous donations, we will be able to support our lifesaving work in India and Brazil. Amid devastating waves of COVID-19, our aid workers are caring for the most vulnerable people, supporting overwhelmed health systems, and keeping essential health services available. To these communities, your support is a message that they are not alone. Thank you for stepping in to help save lives."
"Direct Relief is tremendously grateful to Humble Bundle and its community of passionate and generous people," added the organization Direct Relief. "Their collective efforts will translate to critically-needed medicines, supplies, and other resources to the hardest-hit communities in India and Brazil as they continue to battle rising cases of COVID-19.
"The generosity received as a result of Humble Bundle's effort is deeply inspiring and will serve as a force-multiplier to get more aid into these areas to improve the health and lives of those who are most vulnerable."
Last month, Humble Bundle partnered with Stop AAPI Hate, a coalition addressing the rise of anti-Asian discrimination amid the pandemic, and Humble made Stop AAPI Hate its featured charity for the month of April, which means all applicable purchases on Humble Bundle, including 5 per cent of proceeds from Humble Choice, also supported the charity.
Back in June 2020, the company also released the Fight For Racial Justice Bundle, with all proceeds benefiting "organizations fighting for racial justice." In the same month, Humble launched the Black Game Developer Fund, a $1m annual program aimed at helping Black developers without publishers fund their games.
