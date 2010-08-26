How To Reboot Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Having received an unprecedented degree of fan-backlash, Paramount issues another statement claiming that their initial release was misinterpreted, and that the musical idea was “just one of a number of approaches” they had discussed with Whedon.



Cynics suggest that the whole thing was a neat way of drumming up publicity for the film, but the prevailing emotion is one of relief, as the studio announces the project will have “the original at its heart.”



Whedon meanwhile gives his first interview since accepting the director’s chair, claiming to be a “huge fan” of the original and describing the opportunity as, “a dream come true.”



The film is also given an unexpected boost by the family of the late John Hughes, who give the project their blessing, saying Hughes would have been okay with it. Rumours of a CGI-assisted posthumous cameo, are thankfully confirmed to be wide of the mark…