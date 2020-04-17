How to play D&D online with friends and new players

Considering the fact that many of us are (quite rightly) staying at home until coronavirus blows over, knowing how to play D&D online suddenly seems like a good idea. Meeting with regular groups in person is nearly impossible these days, so making your campaign digital might be the best compromise. It's also a low-effort way of getting into Dungeons and Dragons if you've never played before. Because D&D can be a real pick-me-up in times of social distancing, that's no bad thing.

To get you started, we've pulled together a quick and easy guide on how to play Dungeons and Dragons online. That includes where to find a game, the kit you'll need, and some general advice on how it all works.

Let's get started.

Webcams

The first thing you should consider when setting up for D&D online is a webcam. Although it's not essential, being visible on-screen will make for a much better experience overall. And not just for you; it's much easier to gauge emotion through facial expressions than text chat. Even if you're not 'performing' roleplay, it can add real depth to your character.

It's also a great boost if you've not seen your friends in person for a while. Being able to chat 'face to face' is therapeutic, and we'd highly recommend doing so whenever possible.



If you don't already have a webcam attached to your computer or laptop, you'll find the best options below at the cheapest prices.

The following deals are updated every day, so be sure to check back later if you don't have any luck now.

Headsets

Using the mic in your computer, laptop, or tablet is absolutely fine for online D&D, but personally I'd recommend a headset of some kind. That can include everything from simple earbuds with an inline mic - like the ones you get with a phone - to the best gaming headsets. Why? Because it makes for better, clearer audio and avoids any potential echoes.

If you've already got one of the above, great! You're good to go. If not, don't panic. Again, this is a bonus rather than an essential bit of kit.

And hey, headsets aren't too difficult to get hold of these days. We've listed some options below at the lowest prices.

How to play D&D online - software

Alright, so you're set up - now it's time to play. What system should you use? There are a few options. If you want to go down the route of minimum effort (which is entirely fair), GoToMeeting, Skype, Zoom, Discord, or Google Hangouts will serve you well. They're free and allow you to connect with other players easily.

The problem is, there aren't going to be any visual prompts or props unless the person running your game is technically savvy (and willing to screen-share a ton of resources). As such, these services are best used for 'theatre of the mind' games. That means the action lives entirely in your imagination.

Which will work for a lot of people, but not for others. If you'd prefer something a little more tangible, good news! There are free and paid-for services to try out. We've listed our favorites here.

Roll20

Roll20 | Free

Roll20 Plus | $4.16 per month / $49.99 per year

Roll20 Pro | $8.33 per month / $99.99 per year

If I had to point you in the direction of online D&D software, Roll20 would be my first choice. To begin with, it's free. Price can be a huge barrier to entry, so being able to join in without paying a penny is very appealing. Sure, this version may be a little more limited than the premium options. It'll do the job just fine, though.

Regardless of the version you choose, Roll20 earns its keep with built-in dice-rolls, character sheets, tokens, maps, and more. That means you'll end up playing via boards displayed on-screen with markers representing you characters. What's more, it's possible to upload your own art assets should you choose to do so (but remember, there's a limit unless you've got a subscription - it'll be fine if you're just adding some tokens, but bigger uploads will quickly fill that space).

If you don't have a group to play with, Roll20 also has you covered. It's easy to seek out a party and play remotely; because the process is similar to a forum, it's not hard to navigate. The website's broad range of supported games - be it classic D&D, Pathfinder, Call of Chtulhu, or something else - gives you plenty of choice as well.

As for Dungeon Masters, Roll20 is great. There's a staggering amount of customization on offer here, not to mention a cool fog of war to hide parts of the map. It'll take time to learn, but that investment is worthwhile - particularly because official campaign modules can be bought separately. These include all the resources you need, cutting down on prep-time significantly.

The main issue? Roll20 can be a bit complicated to get your head around. If you're new to the hobby or online D&D, we'd recommend playing with someone who can show you the ropes first - it'll make your life a whole lot easier.

Fantasy Grounds

Fantasy Grounds Demo | Free

Standard | $3.99 per month / $39 per year

Ultimate | $9.99 per month / $149 per year

I've heard a lot of good things about Fantasy Grounds, and it sounds like the superior choice if you're familiar with playing D&D online. Functionally, it boasts a similar offering to Roll20; you'll get virtual maps to use and official modules to plug in. However, it pulls ahead in the looks department. Custom menus and fonts for the likes of D&D help it stand out, offering a premium feel that its rivals can't match. It's a little more 'video-gamey' than Roll20, too. For example, there are in-depth combat trackers on offer.

The downside is the price. This thing is expensive. Unless your friends already have a subscription (or your DM stumps up for an Ultimate membership), you'll need to pay monthly or give a one-off sum to get a license that allows everyone, even demo players, to join. Then you've got to pay for separate modules if you want to play the likes of the Starter Set. That's quite a commitment.

Another downside? Fantasy Grounds doesn't feature in-game video chat. You'll need to use extra software to talk with your fellow players.

Still, it does have a better system for storing data. Everything's kept on your computer rather than a server, so you don't have to worry about filling up your limit - or server failures due to your internet connection.

Rulebooks and resources

Regardless of whether you're a veteran or newcomer, there are some rulebooks well worth considering if you want to play Dungeons and Dragons. To begin with, get yourself the Basic Rules. It's free, surprisingly deep, and teaches you how to play.

Pre-generated characters can be found on the D&D website, too. Character creation can be a pain in the butt, so not having to worry about it makes things a little easier - particularly if it's your first time. In much the same vein, I'd suggest taking a look at the official D&D Beyond website. It's got more than a few helpful resources.

Meanwhile, it's not a bad shout to pick up the Player's Handbook if possible. It expands on the Basic Rules to give you a more well-rounded view of character creation, classes, and spell-casting.

As for those hoping to run their own games, they should make a bee-line for either the Starter Set or the Dungeon Master's Guide (the Monster Manual wouldn't hurt either). While the former has all the resources necessary to run a pre-written campaign, the other two provide inspiration to make worlds of your own. We've listed the best prices for these below.

Remember, all D&D rulebooks can be bought digitally if you'd prefer!

Dungeons and Dragons Player's Handbook | $33.22 on Amazon

This is the official D&D rulebook, telling you how to play and create characters in depth (not to mention the lore behind the various D&D worlds). It's a great next step once you've gotten your head around the Basic Rules. As with all the other books on this list, it can be purchased via D&D Beyond in digital form.

UK price: £29.99 on AmazonView Deal

Dungeons and Dragons Dungeon Master's Guide | $26.99 on Amazon

Ever been tempted to run your own D&D games? You'll need this essential book. It's crammed with details on how to create your own games, worlds, maps, characters, pantheons, rules, and more. Seriously, this is the motherlode when it comes to inspiration. It's not all that expensive, either.

UK price: £35.09 on Amazon View Deal

Dungeons & Dragons Monster Manual | $27.99 on Amazon

A companion to the Dungeon Master's Guide that's packed to the brim with cool creatures. You can use this to fill your dungeons with all sorts of nasties drawn from the hobby's long history, or get to grips with D&D's weirder foes. Like a Gelatinous Cube, which is basically killer jelly. Yes, really. Look it up.

UK price: £26.99 on Amazon View Deal

Dungeons and Dragons Starter Set | $12.49 at Target

This is the perfect introduction to D&D - you'll get everything you need inside this one small and very affordable box. Although those dice aren't going to be much use right now, it does have a pre-built campaign you can use if you want to try your hand at being a Dungeon Master. I'd highly recommend it if you're new to the hobby.

UK price: £17.99 on AmazonView Deal

Free stuff

We all like free stuff, and D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast is very keen for us to do our bit in flattening the curve. As a result, they've got loads of helpful resources to assist you in playing your own games online. Ranging from short missions to coloring sheets for kids, it's a treasure-trove if you're stuck inside. Click on the link to give their website a visit.

