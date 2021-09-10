Halloween Kills will stream on Peacock the same day of its theatrical release

Halloween Kills will stream on Peacock the same day it hits theaters.

That might seem a strange move, considering Candyman is currently performing well at the box office, and Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has smashed Labor Day weekend records. But Deadline says that it's to do with "eventizing" the movie, and indicate the film will (unsurprisingly) be available on the streamer's paying tiers.

According to the report, the new strategy has nothing to do with the ongoing pandemic. Universal is said to have been happy with the performance of The Boss Baby: Family Business over its Independence Day weekend release (which also went to Peacock and theaters simultaneously), and so the studio is trying the same strategy with Halloween Kills.

The news was accompanied by a brief but terrifying new teaser, which you can see below.

This Halloween, Michael comes home. In Theaters & Streaming Only on @peacockTV October 15. pic.twitter.com/zdYtmmHTS3September 9, 2021 See more

The sequel to 2018's Halloween debuted at Venice Film Festival, with our review calling it "a blast while ably setting up the big finale." The film picks up directly where its predecessor left off, with Michael Myers surviving the house fire unscathed – and prepared for another night wreaking havoc on the residents of Haddonfield.

David Gordon Green returns to direct, while Jamie Lee Curtis is back as Laurie Strode, Judy Greer returns as Karen, and Andi Matichak is back as Allyson. Anthony Michael Hall will play Tommy Doyle, and Kyle Richards reprises her role from the original Halloween as Lindsey Wallace. Also returning from the original is Will Patton as Deputy Frank Hawkins, and Nancy Stephens as Marion Chambers.

Speaking to our sister publication Total Film, Curtis described the sequel as "intense and brutal. Just brutal."

"There's an incredible amount of killing in this movie," co-writer Danny McBride added. "It's so bloody. It's wild. David just went for it. This is such a vicious sequel. It's relentless."

It sounds like we're in for a bloody good time when Halloween Kills arrives this October 15, to UK cinemas and to theaters and Peacock in the US. Until then, check out our roundup of all of this year's biggest movie release dates.