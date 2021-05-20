Good Luck #1 takes you inside "mind-bending sci-fi adventure about the four unluckiest teens on the planet"

Upcoming Boom! Studios sci-fi limited series Good Luck is about anything but good luck, as a group of teens with the worst luck ever are humanity's last hope with the impending end of the world.

"What if Luck was quantifiable, and something everyone was born with?" Boom! Asks rhetorically in the description of Good Luck #1. "Everyone, except the Unfortunates – teenagers born with absolutely zero Luck. Now, with the world mysteriously plunged into chaos and reality itself threatened, the Unfortunates are our only hope to save the world."

The Unfortunates are named Artie, Cherry, Hilde, and Joseph.

"When humanity's last hope is a group of teens with no chance of success, the only thing anyone can do is wish them GOOD LUCK!"

Check out this preview:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Stefano Simeone/Mike Fiorentino (Boom! Studios)) Good Luck #1 preview Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Stefano Simeone/Mike Fiorentino (Boom! Studios)) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Stefano Simeone/Mike Fiorentino (Boom! Studios)) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Stefano Simeone/Mike Fiorentino (Boom! Studios)) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Stefano Simeone/Mike Fiorentino (Boom! Studios))

With the five-issue series Good Luck, writer Matthew Erman and artist Stefano Simeone are telling a story about defying fate by fighting against impossible odds. And along the way, Good Luck's Unfortunates will learn luck is real when they meet powerful beings called the Constellations who control this unique force.

"Good Luck is not only a mind-bending sci-fi adventure about the four unluckiest teens on the planet but also one of the hardest and biggest things I've ever written," Erman said in Boom!'s announcement of the series. "It wound up being one of the most personal, as well, because it's a story about unlucky people taking wild swings and hoping for the best, despite what they may believe about themselves."

Letterer Mike Fiorentino and Boom! Associate editor Jonathan Manning round out the Good Luck team.

Good Luck #1 comes in three varieties - a primary cover by Jorge Corona, or with variant covers by Gerald Parel and Junggeun Yoon. Check them out:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Jorge Corona (Boom! Studios)) Good Luck #1 covers Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Gerald Parel (Boom! Studios)) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Junggeun Yoon (Boom! Studios))

Good Luck #1 (of 5) goes on sale on June 23.