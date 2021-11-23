Golden Joystick Awards celebrates 50 years of gaming with special musical montage

A special musical montage has just aired during the Golden Joystick Awards which features over 20 musicians, including The Last of Us actor Troy Baker and singer Lotte Kestner.



The video, which is part of this year's shows celebration of 20 years of gaming, takes us on a musical journey from Pong through to the present day. You can check it out for yourself by watching the video below.

As you can see (and hear) over 20 musicians have helped us craft the perfect journey from gaming's early days, through the advent of 3D and then to the present day, with the music of games such as Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda, Street Fighter 2, Metal Gear Solid, Halo, and The Last of Us forming part of the medley.

On top of that, we also got the delight of having The Last of Us lead actor Troy Baker, aka Joel Miller, taking part in the montage's finale. It only feels right for this mashup to end on The Last of Us 2 considering Naughty Dog's sensational sequel was the bigger winner at last year's Golden Joystick Awards.



Of course, this isn't the only way we're celebrating 50 years of gaming at this year's Golden Joystick Awards. We've also had a special, irreverent pre-show documentary from the team at Special Gun, as well as two awards that everyone wants to win; The Ultimate Game of All Time and Best Gaming Hardware of All Time. Make sure you stay tuned to find out which game and machine will be winning those special awards...



Wondering how you could get your own Golden Joystick? Good job GamesMaster is back on our screens!