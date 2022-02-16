Genshin Impact studio's new brand won't affect "content creation and title development"

Genshin Impact developer MiHoYo recently launched a new marketing and publishing arm dubbed HoYoverse, but the company says this new brand won't immediately affect content updates for its games.

HoYoverse was pitched as a "forward-thinking brand" meant to "deliver an immersive virtual world experience to users and gamers worldwide via games, anime and other forms of entertainment." MiHoYo announced new offices in Montreal, Los Angeles, Singapore, Tokyo, and Seoul to support this push to provide "global audiences with immersive entertainment through high-quality, diverse content," but didn't specify exactly what those projects will look like or how its current slate of games fits in.

In an email to GamesRadar+, a MiHoYo representative confirmed that the creation of HoYoverse won't directly affect the type or frequency of new content released for games like Genshin Impact.

"You and players might have noticed some brand substitutions from miHoYo to HoYoverse on some marketing assets including the title icons and trailer assets," they explained, referring to things like Genshin Impact's updated login screen and the splash screen used in some newer trailers (though not Yae Miko's character teaser ). "The rest will remain the same regarding the progress of content creation and title development."

MiHoYo also teased that some of the "various forms of entertainment including games, music, manga, anime and so on" were in the works before HoYoverse was even announced, but it's keeping the details close to its chest. Likewise, the studio says it has already set up HoYoverse's international offices and is actively recruiting across the globe.