Gamescom 2010: Sweet new Halo Reach trailer introduces the members of Noble Team

Get to know Noble Team with this brand spanking new Halo Reach trailer directfrom Gamescom. In true Hollywood style, each member of the gang seems to be talented yet slightly off-the-rails.Well, it would be boring if they were all just talented, wouldn't it?

The prospect of protecting Earth's last line of defense, Reach,is looking more and more enticing and we're keen to see how the different characters's abilitiesare used in the game's campaign mode, even if it's no secret that the game ends with Reach's demise. It is a prequel, after all.

Check out the trailer here:

While we're on the subject of Halo, there has also beennews todayofa live-action trailer beingdiscovered by a Bungie.net user as he fished around through the site's source code. The first of a series, perhaps?

Who's excited for Reach? Let us know what you make of it all in the comments.

17 Aug, 2010