Future State: Justice League and Justice League Dark #1 previews

Get ready for an all-new, all-different Justice League in the first preview from January 12's Future State: Justice League #1. The big names are all there - but those names have become mantles, and mantles that have been passed down to new faces - some who look like the originals, and some who look quite different.

(Image credit: DC)

"In Future State: Justice League #1, witness the start of a new era for the Justice League starring Jonathan Kent as Superman, Yara Flor as Wonder Woman, Jo Mullein as Green Lantern, Andy Curry as Aquawoman, a new Flash—Jess Chambers—from the Multiverse, and [REDACTED] as Batman!" reads DC's description, with their own redaction.

"Together, they protect the future, yet apart, their identities are secret even from one another—but why?" the description continues. "When their greatest adversaries wind up murdered in an abandoned Hall of Justice, all clues point to...the Justice League! The new team's adventures begin here!"

Take a look at the preview:

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: DC)

While the 'Future State' Justice League are all new heroes in familiar guises, its magic-based sister team Justice League Dark is a reunion of the classic team.

Here's a preview of Justice League Dark #1:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: DC)

"And in a new tale of the Justice League Dark, a witch hunt across the DC Universe begins as magic users are harvested and executed—and the team is on the run!" reads DC's solicitation for this issue.

"Zatanna and Detective Chimp (now possessed by Etrigan) must round up new and old teammates, including John Constantine, Ragman, and Madame Xanadu. Their mission? To battle the power-mad Crow King, Merlin, before his plans for magical domination destroy the fabric of reality. But where is Dr. Fate? And what led the team to disband in the first place? Discover the truth here!"

Both Future State: Justice League #1 (of 2) and Future State; Justice League Dark #1 (of 2) go on sale on January 12.

These are some unique line-ups, but how do they match up with the best Justice League line-ups of all time?