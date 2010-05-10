Furry Vengeance review

Despite its dodgy gonzo-porn flick title, this family comedy – which pits real-estate developer Brendan Fraser against squirrels, raccoons and eagles determined to save their forest – couldn’t be more wholesome.



It could be a lot funnier, though. Making the animal antics realistic (with teeny amounts of CG) and unvoiced is laudable, but keeps the film completely reliant on slapstick: seeing Fraser repeatedly pecked, gassed by skunks or run off the road palls rapidly.



With other cast underused (mainly Brooke Shields as Fraser’s suffering wife), we have to settle for a grizzly bear rolling the lead around in a portaloo, the film’s only dip into the good, er, shit.

