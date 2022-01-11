Where to find the Forza Horizon 5 lion mural in Playa Azul

You need to find the Forza Horizon 5 lion mural in Playa Azul if you’re going to complete the Herding Cats Photo Challenge – although it’s written as #HeardingCats in-game. Once you’ve found the mural in the east-coast beach town of Playa Azul, you need to park any Jaguar car in front of it and take a picture. Doing so will get you the Cat Meow car horn as a reward and will net you two points towards unlocking the Seasonal and Series reward cars, which you’ll need for the Forza Horizon 5 New Year Accolades. This photography test is only around for the summer of Series 3, meaning it goes away on January 13 so complete it soon! Here’s where to find that lion mural in Playa Azul in Forza Horizon 5.

Forza Horizon 5 Herding Cats lion mural location

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The Farid Rueda lion mural is in the Playa Azul beach town on the east coast of the Mexico map. First of all, to complete the Herding Cats challenge, make sure you’re in a Jaguar car – we used the Jaguar Sport XJR-15 which is one of the Forza Horizon 5 Barn Finds. Then drive or fast travel over to Playa Azul.

Now head onto the most easterly road on the map that goes through the town. If you’re driving north along the road with the beach and some houses on your right, keep an eye out for a light-blue building on your left which should have a very big, multi-colored lion face on it. It’s just after a slight curve in the road. You can use Drone Mode to scout the area out a bit so you know exactly where to drive first – we’ve got some other Forza Horizon 5 tips that you can read about too.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Once you’ve found the mural, you’ll need to park your Jaguar car in front of it and enter photo mode, which is done by pressing up on the D-Pad on an Xbox Controller. Make sure you get your car and the mural clearly in the photo frame but don’t worry about making it look nice unless you want to really flex your in-game photography skills. Press RB to take a quick promo photo and you’ll see whether you met the Herding Cats Photo Challenge requirements on the Horizon Promo screen. You’ll get a gold stamp and the Cat Meow horn for your car if you get the required photo.