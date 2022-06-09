Forza Horizon 5 could be hosting a Hot Wheels collaboration

Forza Horizon 5's first DLC expansion might've just leaked online, and it looks to be themed around Hot Wheels.

Earlier today on June 9, eagle-eyed ResetEra (opens in new tab) users noticed that the Steam information for the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle (opens in new tab) had been updated with a new banner. This banner, while deleted from the storefront now, included an image depicting a Hot Wheels expansion coming to the racing game.

Specifically, this new DLC is called "Expansion 1" on the Steam storefront. It appears as though another Hot Wheels collaboration is on the horizon for Turn 10's racing series, but there's no telling what the new expansion could potentially contain, or when it could even launch.

However, it's worth bearing in mind Xbox is holding its traditional E3 presentation later this week on June 12. The showcase, which is in tandem with Bethesda Game Studios, will be kicking off on Sunday at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm BST, so it could be here that the new expansion is officially unveiled.

If you're unfamiliar with the history behind the Forza series at large, this wouldn't be the first time it's collaborated with the Hot Wheels franchise. Forza Horizon 3 actually had a Hot Wheels expansion, taking players to an entirely new area comprised of stunt tracks, just as you'd probably expect from the racing game.

This is actually just the first of two planned expansions for Forza Horizon 5. As the previously-listed Steam storefront page reveals, there'll be multiple DLC add-ons for the racing game, each of which will provide players with not only new vehicles to experience, but new locations to visit as well. As if the beautiful vistas of Mexico weren't already enough for players.

The new expansion would be just the latest in a series of post-launch content for Horizon 5, which actually added sign language interpreters to cutscenes earlier this year in March.