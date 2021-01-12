Former The Last of Us 2 audio designer now working on God of War sequel

A former Naughty Dog audio designer has joined the team at Sony Santa Monica to work on the upcoming God of War Ragnarok.

The audio designer is Beau Anthony Jimenez, who has a pretty extensive body of work including The Last of Us 2, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, and Ori and the Blind Forest, among others. Now, Jimenez will be working with developer Sony Santa Monica under Sony, to help create the audio of God of War Ragnarok.

Beyond thrilled to announce I have joined the @PlayStation Sound team! ♥️ Honored to help contribute to PlayStation’s tradition of pushing the industry forward with iconic-sounding experiences... starting with the next God of War title! pic.twitter.com/RsOqQKzZgyJanuary 12, 2021

The Last of Us 2 feels like it released a lifetime ago at this point, but I definitely remember the audio design of Naughty Dog's game being absolutely astounding. You could really feel the wind whistling through the ruined shells of buildings in Seattle, and sound actually played a large part in the game's stealth mechanics, with the listening ability used to pinpoint enemy locations.

Just yesterday, we reported on how Roger Clark, best known for portraying Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2, could be working with Sony Santa Monica on the God of War sequel. Subsequently, there's been plenty of (definitely real) speculation about who Clark could be playing in the sequel, if he really is working with the developer on Ragnarok.

Additionally, there's been rumblings about God of War's status as a PS5-exclusive game for some time now. Speculation was rife in November of last year that the game actually wouldn't be exclusive to Sony's next-gen console, and this was followed by former God of War series director David Jaffe claiming that it would release across both current and next-gen systems.

For our list documenting all the games confirmed to be launching on Sony's next-gen console, you can head over to our upcoming PS5 games guide for more.