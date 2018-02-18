Find out how to stay alive on another planet in Surviving Mars (oxygen's apparently handy, who knew?)

Theres not been a good sim game on console for a while so Surviving Mars looks well placed to scratch that 'power consumption balancing' itch.

As the name suggests the game tasks you with creating and developing a colony on Mars - everything from food production and housing, through to oxygen management and more.

Get it right and you'll be able to slowly expand over the surface of the Red Planet. Get it wrong and it'll be a lot like the Matt Damon movie without the happy ending. (Growing potatoes in your own shit unconfirmed as a feature.)

