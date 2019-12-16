Final Fantasy 7 Remake screenshots show more Sephiroth, Aerith, and Tifa

We still have a while to wait until the Final Fantasy 7 Remake arrives, but as long as Square Enix keeps these new versions of iconic FF7 artwork coming in, I'm happy. The company shared a bunch of new visuals for the Final Fantasy 7 Remake just days after it put out a new trailer at The Game Awards . While Cloud Strife was the star of the show there, these images spread the spotlight onto Tifa, Sephiroth, and a new character with a cool motorcycle.

First, here's a familiar look at Tifa staring into the starry night sky in her childhood home of Nibelheim. Note that you won't be leaving Midgar in the first part of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, at least not physically. There's always flashbacks.

Speaking of which, here's Sephiroth stepping through the flames of… well, I guess I won't spoil it if you don't already know. This is one of those iconic images that helps elevate Sephiroth from baddie-of-the-week to one of the best villains in video games .

Reluctantly setting the medium-defining imagery aside, there are also a bunch of new screenshots to pore through. Aerith's new combat abilities let her launch offensive magic at multiple targets by holding down the "Attack" button, letting her lock down the battlefield area-of-effect damage. Her special ability, Tempest, will burst multiple times if fully charged. She can also send out a Lustrous Shield to damage enemies and stop projectiles, and use Soul Drain to absorb enemies' MP.

Here are the rest of the images Square Enix released today, including a look at Roche, a new character who is a former SOLDIER turned motorcycle punk. If Cloud Strife doesn't end up dueling him on the back of his Hardy-Daytona I just won't know what to think. There's also a cool (sorry) preview of Shiva, the icy summon who can slam glaciers onto your enemies or freeze and shatter them.

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake is scheduled to arrive on March 3, 2020, so just keep practicing your victory poses until then.