Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.1 picks up a few months after Endwalker

Final Fantasy 14's patch 6.1 finally has a name and a release window.

Earlier today during a Live Letter From the Producer, Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida and company announced that patch 6.1's official name is "Newfound Adventure." The next main patch for the ongoing MMO is set to launch in mid-April later this year, and director Yoshida added that it'll continue the story of Final Fantasy 14 a few months after Endwalker's conclusion.

March 4, 2022

Additionally, Yoshida detailed content arriving in the forthcoming patch, which has handily been written up on the official game's website. Aside from the usual new main scenario quests, there'll be the beginning of Tataru's Grand Endeavour side quest, a new Dungeon, a new Trial, a new Unreal Trial, and the new Alliance Raid called Myths of the Realm.

Patch 6.1 will also bundle in new PvP content by way of the Crystalline Conflict, as well as the new Residential District of Empyreum. There'll also be a new feature called the "Unending Codex," which will catalog all characters from Final Fantasy 14 thus far into one handy collectible book, so you've got a dedicated resource to head to if you can't remember a particular character all that well.

Finally, the Live Letter also touched on a number of features coming in future Final Fantasy 14 updates. A series of new Tribe quests and the Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures side story will be kicking off in patch 6.15, for example, and the data centre travel feature will finally be launching via update 6.18. Unlike patch 6.1 though, there's no time frame right now for either update launching.

