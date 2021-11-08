Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker delayed to early December launch

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker has been delayed by precisely two weeks to December 7.

Over the past weekend, a new Letter From the Producer showcase aired, featuring Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida. In the presentation, Yoshida announced that he'd made the decision to delay the launch of the upcoming Endwalker expansion out of this month, to a new date of December 7.

This is a delay of exactly two weeks for Endwalker, and similarly pushes back the early access launch of the expansion to December 3. Yoshida shouldered the blame for Endwalker's delay, writing in a blog post shortly after the presentation that "the biggest factor behind the release date change was my own selfishness as the game’s director."

Yoshida further adds that, as he's now playing through Endwalker from start to finish, he couldn't contain his "desire to further improve Endwalker’s quality, specifically because this expansion pack marks the first major culmination of events in FFXIV so far." It's because Endwalker concludes the Haedalyn and Zodiark story arc, which began over a decade ago, that Yoshida is feeling the pressure to make Endwalker as good as it can be.

As things stand, we've got a little more time to prepare for the arrival of Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker, as the new expansion draws the current storyline to a close.

