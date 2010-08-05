Fable III opening cinematic revealed

No, despite what the video suggests, Fable III will not be about the great chicken revolution of Albion. But it does give us a glimpse into the world. Clearly, Albion is a different country than we left it at the end of Fable II.

The age of industry has come and with it companies that function more like nations - specifically, nations that gobble up land and resources faster than ever before just to keep up with demand. This has led to boom times for those who have a life of daily toil and suffering for those who have not. Revolution is coming, and guess who gets to lead it?

The developer promises that the revolution is only half the game, leading your new nation shall be the second. The player will be able to fashion laws and tax policies and even make decisions as to when to go to war. But the Fable franchise has made promises before. Will the third time be the charm?

Aug 4, 2010

The ups and downs in the history of Fable

Peter Molyneux gets nostalgic, introspective, and honest with himself

If videogame trailers told the truth

No one ever lives up to the hype



Candid counsel on intercourse from the planet's most mature medium