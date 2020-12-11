Evil Dead: The Game reunites Ash and friends for co-op deadite slaughter in 2021

Evil Dead: The Game is bringing co-op and PvP action inspired by the beloved (and infamously campy) horror films to PC and consoles.

The debut trailer from Saber Interactive unfolds at the cabin from the original Evil Dead film, though it brings in characters from all across the franchise. At the center is Bruce Campbell himself putting in an appearance as a fresh-faced, chainsaw-handed Ash. We only get a brief teaser of what the game's action looks like, but it appears to be a third-person shooter with plenty of melee mixed in.

In the trailer's narration, Ash recaps the events of the original Evil Dead film: "The book awoke something dark in the woods. It took Linda, and then it came for me." Then we get to see a team of survivors chopping, shooting, and chainsawing their way through deadite foes who don't go down easy. It also looks like you get to drive Ash's 1973 Oldsmobile Delta to get around stages more quickly, which is quite possibly the most clutch cameo of all.

The Evil Dead series has come to video games several times before, including bringing the Ash vs. Evil Dead version of Ash to Dead by Daylight as a survivor. There's just something about a hero with a shotgun in one hand and a chainsaw as the other that calls out for video game adaptations.

Evil Dead: The Game is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch in 2021.