El Camino Easter eggs: every reference and cameo in the Breaking Bad movie

Watched the Breaking Bad movie? Good. There's a whole second act for you to discover: looking for El Camino Easter eggs. From Los Pollos Hermanos, to callbacks to the previous five seasons, to the cameos scattered around the two-hour runtime, series creator Vince Gilligan has created a fitting farewell to all things Breaking Bad.

Below, we've listed every El Camino reference in chronological order of when you can find them in the film. So, once you've chewed over the El Camino ending, you're safe in the knowledge that there are plenty of reasons to go back and watch it again and again and again, finding something new every time. Callbacks, bitch!

Mike

Saul Goodman's 'cleaner' turned Gus Fring's muscle, Mike Ehrmantraut shares a scene with Jesse during a season 5-set flashback at the very beginning of the El Camino. Mike tells Jesse that, if he were in his shoes, he would go to Alaska. Good idea…

Badger and Skinny Pete

Two of Jesse's ex-drug running buddies do the boy Pinkman a solid by not only loaning him the cash (given to the pair by Walt in the series finale, in case you were wondering), but also helping him escape the attentions of Albequrque's finest.

Los Pollos Hermanos

Gus Fring's chicken shop cover-up for his drug empire is no more. As seen during a time lapse in the opening 10 minutes of El Camino, Los Pollos Hermanos has been replaced by burger joint Twister's, a real-life restaurant that was used to film scenes in Breaking Bad.

Jack's gang

The heinous Jack and his gang of Neo-Nazi criminals aren't seen during El Camino – but are heard from very briefly. During Jesse's shower scene (which is decidedly less erotic than we've made it sound), a quick flashback intercuts, with Jack's gang hosing down and torturing Jesse.

Old Joe

Old Joe only had a bit-part to play in Breaking Bad – he even references the infamous magnets scene – but he returns again to help Jesse out of a bind. Unfortunately, the scrapyard owner hightails it when he discovers the transmitter on Jesse's El Camino is now active.

Todd

Despite no longer sporting the boyish looks of the naïve Todd, Jesse Plemons still menaces his way through El Camino's flashbacks. He trusts Jesse enough to ask him to dispose of his house cleaner's body, and even coerces Jesse into giving him his gun back when he could have been killed.

Lydia

Another character not seen on-screen but given a degree of resolution, Lydia was poisoned during the Breaking Bad series finale. We finally find out her fate: a radio news presenter states she’s "unlikely to survive." Sorry Lyds.

Walt

Also on the radio report is a reference to a "massacre" involving Walter White, who was found dead. The lingering question that's been burning a hole in your brain for over half-a-decade has been answered – but that's not the last we see of him.

Walt appears during a flashback, set sometime during Breaking Bad seasons 1 and 2. During the sit-down lunch with Jesse (who fills up on pineapple of all things), he imparts some crucial advice about planning for the future.

Jesse's parents

Jesse’s parents operated as a thorn in the chemistry whizz kid's side during much of Breaking Bad's run. Here, they are a little more sympathetic. They are first seen on a news report, spotted by Jesse in a neighbouring window while he’s rummaging around Todd’s apartment.

Later, Jesse calls his parents and exonerates them of any blame, simply saying it's "on [him]."

Crawl space

A potential callback or just a coincidence? Jesse's frenzied search for Todd's money leads him to turning his apartment upside down. The first place he looks is, interestingly, the crawl space between the walls – which is exactly where Walt used to keep his secret stash. Clever.

Vamonos Pest

Vamonos Pest was the name of the 'company' that the likes of Walt, Jesse, and Todd used to cover up their meth-making shenanigans. You can see the green-and-black shirt with the Vamonos Pest name draped across the floor in Todd's apartment.

Drew's tarantula

Todd's apartment is filled with little oddities, but none more so than the caged tarantula. Unless he decided to collect more spiders, this is the pet of Drew, the child he shot after the train robbery back in season 5.

Looking down the barrel of a gun

Another visual echo back to one of the most shocking moments in Breaking Bad history. Jesse holding a gun on Neil seems deliberately designed to mirror Jesse shooting Gale back in the season 3 finale.

Red minivan

A reference so distinctive that even Jesse knew it would lead him somewhere. The red minivan is owned by Ed, the cleaner who can pull a disappearing act and make anyone start a new life elsewhere – for a fee.

The red minivan was seen a handful of times in Breaking Bad, most notably when Jesse refuses to go with Ed, instead choosing to stay in New Mexico.

Ed the Cleaner

By day, Ed is the owner of Best Quality Vacuum. At any other time convenient to him, he is the go-to guy for helping criminals and undesirables start over. Jesse finds him in the second half of El Camino and, after a tense back-and-forth, stumps up the cash to head to Alaska.

Kenny

Kenny was Jack's second-in-command and, much like during the series proper, he makes Jesse's life a living hell during the El Camino flashback scene involving the Kandy Welding Company working on ensuring that Jesse can't escape from his prison.

Andrea and Brock

A picture of Andrea and Brock can be seen during one flashback, while Jesse also gives Ed a letter – Brock's name can be seen on the envelope.

Clarence

Now this is a deep cut. Clarence, the pimp who escorts the, uhh, escorts into a rendezvous with the drugged-up Kandy workers is actually in Better Call Saul as 'Man Mountain,' the muscle Saul uses to intimidate a trio of teenagers in season 4.

The RV

It had to end here. The RV can be seen outside the diner where a very different style of cooking is going on. In a nice touch, Walt even stares wistfully out the window at it.