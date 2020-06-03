EA to donate one million dollars in support of Black Lives Matter: "We need to do more, and must do more"

Game publisher and developer Electronic Arts has released a new statement outlining its plans to address racial inequality both within its own company structures and across the United States.

"There is deep-rooted discrimination that is still unquestionably present towards the African-American / Black community, and it is unacceptable." reads a new post on the company's website. "Racism should not exist in our society. We stand with all of our African-American / Black colleagues and partners, families and friends, and everyone around the world who is ready to see it end."

Read more (Image credit: Future) Black Lives Matter: Here's what you can do to help

In response, the publisher has announced it will be donating $1 million "to organizations dedicated to the fight for racial justice in the U.S. and against discrimination around the world", including the Equal Justice Initiative and the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund, with a commitment to matching donations through its YourCause program.

In addition, EA employees will now have the opportunity to take an additional paid day each year to volunteer for a cause of their choice, while June 19, Juneteenth day, will now be recognised by the company as another official volunteering day.

Finally, on June 9, EA will be holding a "Community Conversation" with its employees, in which staff can share and express their ideas on "what we can do in our community [...] and where we must focus our efforts to make an impact fighting bias, discrimination and injustice in today’s world."

Electronic Arts is just one of several games industry companies joining the chorus of support for Black Lives Matter, as protests continue across the United States and the globe in the fight against racial injustice and inequality.