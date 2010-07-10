Dragon Quest IX: Sentinels of the Starry Skies super review
One big step for DQ is a small step for all other RPGs
Pros
- Provides traditional RPG feel like no other
- One of the best looking DS games ever
- Promises hundreds of hours of play
Cons
- Multiplayer options occasionally hurt story
- Too old school for some
- Heavy accents steal focus from plot
More Info
|Genre
|Role Playing
|Description
|Though certainly not a huge shift for the series, Dragon Quest IX has a near-perfect mix of classic JRPG style and grand (for the DS) visuals to make a great portable adventure.
|Franchise name
|Dragon Quest
|UK franchise name
|Dragon Quest
|Platform
|DS
|US censor rating
|Everyone 10+
|UK censor rating
|7+
|Release date
|11 July 2010 (US), 23 July 2010 (UK)
