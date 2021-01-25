Dragon Age 4 setting seemingly confirmed in new BioWare book

Dragon Age 4 will take the series to Tevinter, a never-explored corner of the world of Thedas, according to a newly published book on BioWare's history.

BioWare: Stores and Secrets from 25 Years of Game Development is a 'story so far' account of the studio's past, but it also contains a few trace details on its future. As Eurogamer spotted, one Dragon Age entry confirms that "the long-awaited follow-up to Dragon Age: Inquisition … will take players to Tevinter as the events of Inquisition and Trespasser threaten to forever change Thedas."

Dragon Age fans have suspected that Tevinter would be the next game's primary setting ever since the end of Inquisition, specifically its climactic Trespasser DLC, which – without wishing to spoil – definitely leaned in that direction. From its first official teaser , we also know that Dragon Age 4 is heavily tied to Solas, an important character in Inquisition who took center stage in Trespasser. "So, you found me at last. I suspect you have questions," Solas says when we encounter him again.

Of course, Dragon Age 4 isn't necessarily nailed to Tevinter and could well feature other areas bordering it. Antiva, described in the lore as a regal city located east of Tevinter, is one of the most popular theories, and by extension the peninsula of Rivain could also be on the table.