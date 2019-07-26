Doom 1, 2, and 3 are launching today on Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

Update: As expected, Bethesda confirmed the Switch versions of Doom, Doom 2, and Doom 3 during today's QuakeCon stream. They also announced that all three games are also coming to PS4 and Xbox One, with Doom and Doom 2 coming to iOS and Android platforms today too. Doom and Doom 2 are $4.99 / £3.99, and Doom 3 is $9.99 / £7.99.

Original story:

As part of Doom's 25th anniversary, it seems the original Doom plus Doom 2 and Doom 3 are coming to Nintendo Switch, and according to now-pulled Nintendo UK eShop listings, they're all launching today, July 26.

As Nintendo Life reports, all three games appeared on the UK store this morning but have since been removed, presumably because they were supposed to be announced during today's QuakeCon livestream. However, the store pages are still visible on Google. Doom and Doom 2 were listed for £3.99, while Doom 3 was listed for £7.99, which is a pretty good deal all things considered. It's nice that they're available separately too.

Assuming these listings are accurate, the original Doom will come with the nine-level Episode 4: Thy Flesh Consumed expansion, while Doom 2 will feature 20 Master Levels "made by the community and supervised by the developers." Both games will support four-player local co-op and deathmatch modes as well, which is a great fit for Switch. Doom 3, meanwhile, apparently comes with the Resurrection of Evil and Lost Mission DLCs, which collectively add another 20 levels or so.

This is looking like a good year for Doom fans. It's great to see the old games get a full-fat re-release on one of today's best consoles, especially with Doom Eternal just a few months away. As I said in my Doom Eternal preview , after playing the next Doom, all I want to do is play more Doom Eternal. At least now I can replay the original games in the meantime.