DokeV is your next new Pokemon-esque obsession and it's utterly gorgeous

There are plenty of games that offer a monster collecting mechanic, but the latest Pokemon-alike is DokeV, an open-world adventure coming from Korea with a seriously impressive art style.

DokeV is all about collecting Dokebi, which are inspired by the spirit-like entities from traditional Korean folktales - a little like the Dokai of Japanese folktales found in the Dokai Watch series.

"People have many dreams and the Dokebi ponder about how to make them come true," explains lead producer Sangyoung Kim. "They inspire courage, and sometimes unintentionally cause trouble, but they are fun friends to have."

The story revolves around collecting these Dokebi, but also going on adventures with your friends in a world that looks like it's begging to be explored.

In a new dev commentary from the folks at Pearl Abyss, which debuted as part of the latest Future Games Show Powered by AMD, we got a look at that world and some of the activities you should expect to be able to do within it.

From surfing and skateboarding, flying around on a parasol or using some kind of whip-like mechanic to zip through the air alongside a flying Dokebi, this town has plenty to offer.

"As the story progresses, you'll come across and collect more and more Dokebi," adds game designer at Pearl Abyss, Changekee Nam. "When you fulfill specific requirements, a special event for that Dokebi will appear, and you'll progress through a unique storyline to collect that Dokebi. Hints about the Dokebi can be found not only within towns but across the world."

In terms of combat, the developer says it tries to embody Pearl Abyss' signature action style - it's known best for Black Desert Online - but with a style that's more accessible to a wider range of players.

It wants you to play this game with a smile, and even from the designs of Dokebi to the range of transport you can use, from tiny cars to llamas, it's a beautifully happy-looking game. More Big Hero 6 than Black Desert Online.

DokeV is aiming for a 2022 launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

