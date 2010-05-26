Doctor Who Preview

Our cryptic, teasing preview of the next episode, "Cold Blood"



1. Some advice: don't go out in the sun and tape this one to watch later. Stay in and watch it live.

2. It’s much, much better than the first part. Though that’s largely due to stunning developments in the arc plot, not the Silurian storyline.

3. You may suddenly find yourself half-expecting to see the Moxx of Balhoon trundling in through a doorway.

4. A reference to a vegetable will make long-term fans smile.

5. Something that last happened millions upon millions of years ago happens again. Though it’s not as memorable as last time.

6. A phrase popularised by Sir Alex Ferguson is used twice.

7. The Doctor finds a use for the sonic screwdriver that would have really come in handy about, ooh, a million times before.

8. A prophecy is fulfilled.

9. You might find yourself remembering a sperm whale and a bowl of petunias…

10. … And thinking, “Oh no, not again”.

11. At one point, the Doctor pulls out something that’ll make your jaw drop. It's a sign of what is to come. Well, part of it...