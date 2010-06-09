DJ Hero 2 announced for fall 2010, big-ass bundle coming too

Why wait for E3 2010 to announce your fall lineup? Seems like plenty of big reveals are finding their way online a full week before the show, a trend continued today with DJ Hero 2. We actuallyenjoyed the originalquite a bit, so even though we're not surprised there's a follow-up (this is Activision, after all), we're definitely interested in the 70 new mashups and addition of vocals.

Artists revealed include: Dr Dre, The Chemical Brothers, Kanye West, Metallica, Lady Gaga, Rihanna and over 85 others.

New modes include: DJ Battle mode featuring songs specifically made for one-on-one battles, plus vocal tracks and arevamped career path called Empire Mode.



Above: A shot from last year's DJ Hero

Activision's attempting to drum up excitement for this announcement by offering a Lady Gaga/Deadmau5 mashup as free DLC from June 8-14. If you're part of the very specific audience who owns DJ Hero and likes "Just Dance" and "Ghosts 'n' Stuff," then get on it.



Above: No word on Daft Punk reappearing

Last year Daft Punk were highly publicized guest stars with their own venue and long list of mashups. This time we know Deadmau5 will appear, but so far that's it. The last bit of news would be the big-ass bundle for DJ Hero 2, containing two turntables, the game and a microphone. That reminds me of something...



Above: Oh right, that

Don't want a ton of new crap? The game will still ship on its own. Expect further details during next week's E3 2010.

June 8, 2010