Diamond Comic Distributors reacts to DC's exit after 25+ years

Diamond Comic Distributors has released a statement in response to DC's announcement that it is cutting ties with the Direct Market distributor after 25+ years of business together.

The statement, by Diamond founder and the Chairman of Geppi Enterprises, Steve Geppi, reads in full:

"Today, DC sent out a retailer communication indicating they are ending their long-standing relationship with Diamond. In April, we were informed that DC was going to begin distributing products through additional partners. At that time, they asked us to submit a proposal for a revised agreement with the understanding that Diamond would continue to be one of their distributors. Which we promptly did. They then requested an extension to June 30 which we also accommodated. Last week, DC requested an additional extension through July. We responded with questions and DC indicated they would reply today, June 5. Instead of receiving a response, today we received a termination notice. While we had anticipated this as a possible outcome, we, like so many others in the industry, are disappointed by their decision to end our partnership so abruptly at this time.

"Although we had hoped to reach an agreement with DC, every great change also presents great opportunity! Rest assured, Diamond is a strong company and our success does not depend on the actions of one business partner. While we recognize this change impacts the industry, we are well-positioned to seize growth opportunities and are committed to the success of our publishing partners, the Direct Market and our industry as a whole.

"We continue to be excited about the growth potential in the comic, game and toy industries as well as growth opportunities for our other Geppi Family Enterprises companies. I truly believe that our comeback will be bigger than our setback and our best days are ahead.

"Thank you for your continued support and for all you do." - Steve

With this complete cessation from Diamond, DC is encouraging retailers to order from the recently-launched Lunar Distribution or UCS Comic Distributors, or DC's long-time book trade distributor Penguin Random House.

"Retailers may choose from these three distributors as they like, but we suggest that U.S. and Canadian retailers on the west coast choose Lunar Distribution and those on the east coast choose UCS Comic Distributors to maximize shipping timelines," a separate DC letter to retailers reads. "For retailers outside North America, please choose any of the three distributors."

DC has informed retailers that Diamond's last shipment of DC books will be for the June 23 on-sale date - with orders due for those by June 1.

In its announcement to retailers notifying them of their decision, DC made it a point to thank Diamond and their owner for working with them.

"We want to thank Steve Geppi and the great people at Diamond for all the years of service."

DC's decision comes down 16 days after Diamond resumed distribution and launch of "Back the Comeback" campaign.