Here are all the new cosmetics in Destiny 2: The Dawning 2018

Destiny 2's latest holiday event, The Dawning, is now live. It will continue through January 1, 2019, meaning you have at most three weeks to collect all the seasonal cosmetics available through Eva Levante and the Eververse store. That includes new Ghost shells, sparrows, transmat effects, shaders, and emotes. We've rounded up everything in The Dawning so you can see what you're in for. (If you want to see what else is new in The Dawning, head here.)

Note that most of these items can be obtained by earning engrams as you normally would, although one emote (Baking Cookies) is exclusive to an Eververse bundle. Some Dawning rewards, like the sled sparrow and Avalanche heavy machine gun, can also only be earned by completing quests and other activities. Luckily, there's a knock-out system in place this year which will protect you from receiving duplicate items until you own everything. So, you should have no problem building out a nice collection.

Legendary armor sets

Exotic Ghost shells

Legendary Ghost shells

Shaders

Exotic ships

Legendary ships

