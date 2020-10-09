Destiny 2 Beyond Light is updating intro to attract new players

Destiny 2 will have a revamped tutorial experience when Beyond Light launches on November 10.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light is the first of three major expansions coming to Destiny 2 from now through 2022, and Bungie is clearly looking to attract new players with a more streamlined tutorial experience. Currently, new players booting up Destiny 2 get just one mission to learn some basic gameplay tenets before they're let loose in the Tower without really any direction. It's confusing as hell, and one of the main reasons why I immediately turned it off and booted up Apex Legends.

But with Beyond Light, new players will get a gentler intro to the Destiny 2 universe. You'll still start in the Cosmodrome, recently resurrected by a ghost, but now you'll hang out for a bit rather than immediately getting thrust into a vast game world with a confusing progression system.

Bungie explains the tutorial change in a blog post , writing "As a new player, you’ll spend your first few missions getting acquainted with the state of the world in Destiny 2. You’ll have an opportunity to take a few weapons out for a spin, find engrams to try different armor and see our progression systems, and have some time to learn how to navigate the user interface to understand quests, bounties, collections, and more. All of this will happen before you set foot in the Tower, and our hope is that this refreshed New Light experience will give a much warmer welcome to Guardians as they play Destiny 2 for the first time. "

Good to see Destiny 2 Beyond Light will make the in-depth game more welcoming to newcomers. Now we've just gotta wait and see what's getting booted from Destiny 2 New Light , the free-to-play version that's due to lose a bunch of content when Beyond Light launches.